SPX Flow (FLOW) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on SPX Flow (FLOW), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SPX Flow is a Hold with an average price target of $37.50.

The company has a one-year high of $49.94 and a one-year low of $15.74. Currently, SPX Flow has an average volume of 271.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLOW in relation to earlier this year.

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. The Industrial segment services customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial and water treatment industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.