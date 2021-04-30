SPS Commerce (SPSC) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Buy, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SPS Commerce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $128.25, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $130.00 price target.

SPS Commerce’s market cap is currently $3.62B and has a P/E ratio of 81.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPSC in relation to earlier this year.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.