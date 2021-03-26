Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

Catie Powers- March 25, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT

In a report issued on March 22, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.17, close to its 52-week low of $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Spruce Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying an 84.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spruce Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.55 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts