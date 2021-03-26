Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 22, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.17, close to its 52-week low of $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Spruce Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying an 84.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spruce Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.55 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).