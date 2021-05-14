Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) on May 12 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.60, close to its 52-week low of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spruce Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $14.18. Currently, Spruce Biosciences has an average volume of 57.56K.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).