Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Brian Anderson- May 13, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) on May 12 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.60, close to its 52-week low of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spruce Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $14.18. Currently, Spruce Biosciences has an average volume of 57.56K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts