Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.58, close to its 52-week low of $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $1.96B and has a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items.