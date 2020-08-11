Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville assigned a Hold rating to Sprouts Farmers (SFM) on July 29 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandeville is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Mandeville covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Casey’s General, and Kroger Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Hold with an average price target of $27.75, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.58.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.