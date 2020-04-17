Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.40.

Based on Sprouts Farmers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and net profit of $31.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $12.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFM in relation to earlier this year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.