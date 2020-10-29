Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $28.00 average price target, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $13.00. Currently, Sprouts Farmers has an average volume of 2.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFM in relation to earlier this year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.