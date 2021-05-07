Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Albertsons Companies, and SpartanNash Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $25.61 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.63 and a one-year low of $18.21. Currently, Sprouts Farmers has an average volume of 2.46M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.