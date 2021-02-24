Sprout Social (SPT) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Sprout Social (SPT), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $71.40 average price target, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Sprout Social’s market cap is currently $3.58B and has a P/E ratio of -29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sprout Social, Inc. provides online social media management tools for businesses. It offers communication tools, contact management, lead generation, and analytics services. The company offers solutions for enterprises, agencies, small businesses, customer service, social media marketing, and employee advocacy sectors. Sprout Social was founded by Justyn Howard, Aaron Rankin and Gilbert Lara in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.