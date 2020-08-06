Sprout Social (SPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Canaccord Genuity gave Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on Sprout Social today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Sprout Social has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.14, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.52 and a one-year low of $10.54. Currently, Sprout Social has an average volume of 538.5K.

Sprout Social, Inc. provides online social media management tools for businesses. It offers communication tools, contact management, lead generation, and analytics services. The company offers solutions for enterprises, agencies, small businesses, customer service, social media marketing, and employee advocacy sectors. Sprout Social was founded by Justyn Howard, Aaron Rankin and Gilbert Lara in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.