Sprout Social (SPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Sprout Social (SPT) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Sprout Social has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sprout Social, Inc. provides online social media management tools for businesses. It offers communication tools, contact management, lead generation, and analytics services. The company offers solutions for enterprises, agencies, small businesses, customer service, social media marketing, and employee advocacy sectors. Sprout Social was founded by Justyn Howard, Aaron Rankin and Gilbert Lara in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.