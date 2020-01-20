Sprott (SPOXF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sprott (SPOXF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Sprott has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.39.

Based on Sprott’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.44 million.

Sprott, Inc. is an alternative asset manager, which engages in precious metal and real asset investments. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management, Global, Lending, Consulting, Merchant Banking & Advisory Services and Corporate.