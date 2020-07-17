Sprott (SII) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sprott (SII), with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.00, close to its 52-week high of $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprott with a $35.73 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $13.30. Currently, Sprott has an average volume of 72.88K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sprott, Inc. is an alternative asset manager, which engages in precious metal and real asset investments. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management, Global, Lending, Consulting, Merchant Banking & Advisory Services and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Alternative Asset Management segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Global segment provides asset management services to the firm’s branded funds and managed accounts in the U.S. and also provides securities trading services to its clients through the company’s U.S. broker-dealer. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Consulting segment includes the operations of Sprott Consulting LP, Sprott Toscana and Sprott Korea, the company’s private equity and debt style investment management activities. The Merchant Banking & Advisory Services segment includes the activities of Sprott Capital Partners, a division of Sprott Private Wealth LP. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.