Sprint (S) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Sprint (S) on January 28 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 81.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and GDS Holdings.

Sprint has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.68, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.06 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Sprint has an average volume of 14.06M.

Sprint Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a variety of wireless voice and data transmission services, devices and accessories, and equipment rentals from devices leased to customers.

