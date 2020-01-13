Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 71.5% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Orchard Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Springworks Therapeutics with a $34.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.50 and a one-year low of $17.02. Currently, Springworks Therapeutics has an average volume of 160.7K.

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It identifies pathways for drug development for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The firm’s products include Nirogacestat, Mirdametinib and BGB-3245. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.