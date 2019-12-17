Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.58, close to its 52-week high of $30.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Springworks Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.42 and a one-year low of $17.02. Currently, Springworks Therapeutics has an average volume of 148.9K.

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It identifies pathways for drug development for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The firm’s products include Nirogacestat, Mirdametinib and BGB-3245. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.