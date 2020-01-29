Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

Catie Powers- January 29, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Hold rating on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.32, close to its 52-week low of $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 43.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $1.85, representing a 48.0% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.70 price target.

Based on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its products are used for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and certain cancers.

