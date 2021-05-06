Sprague Resources (SRLP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on Sprague Resources (SRLP) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.41, close to its 52-week high of $25.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The the analyst consensus on Sprague Resources is currently a Hold rating.

Sprague Resources’ market cap is currently $616.1M and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.76.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells and distributes natural gas. The Materials Handling segment stores various customer owned products, which includes asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment includes the marketing and distribution of coal conducted in Portland, Maine terminal, commercial trucking activity conducted by Canadian subsidiary and heating equipment service business. The company was founded by Charles Hill Sprague in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.