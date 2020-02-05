Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Tencent Holdings, and Match Group.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.90, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released today, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spotify Technology SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $231 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $504 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Read More on SPOT: