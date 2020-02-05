Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Receives a Buy from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.58.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 76.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Salesforce, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.89, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.38 and a one-year low of $110.57. Currently, Spotify Technology SA has an average volume of 1.16M.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

