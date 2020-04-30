Spotify Technology SA (SPOT): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and Eventbrite.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.56, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

Based on Spotify Technology SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion and GAAP net loss of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $442 million.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.