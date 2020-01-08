Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne reiterated a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on January 6 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.02, close to its 52-week high of $161.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $163.81 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Spotify Technology SA’s market cap is currently $27.94B and has a P/E ratio of 53.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.21.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

