Splunk (SPLK) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Splunk (SPLK) today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.15, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 68.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Splunk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.88, implying a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Splunk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and GAAP net loss of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $791 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.73 million.

Splunk Inc.engages in developing and marketing software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to monitor, investigate, analyze and act on data, irrespective of format or source, thereby helping them in operational decision making.