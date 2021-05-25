Splunk (SPLK) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Splunk (SPLK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.69, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 73.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.95, representing a 53.9% upside. In a report issued on May 20, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $225.89 and a one-year low of $110.28. Currently, Splunk has an average volume of 2.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Splunk Inc.engages in developing and marketing software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to monitor, investigate, analyze and act on data, irrespective of format or source, thereby helping them in operational decision making.

Read More on SPLK: