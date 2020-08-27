Splunk (SPLK) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Splunk (SPLK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.74, close to its 52-week high of $220.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 78.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Splunk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $238.68, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on August 20, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Splunk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $434 million and GAAP net loss of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $425 million and had a GAAP net loss of $155 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPLK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on SPLK: