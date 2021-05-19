Splunk (SPLK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Splunk (SPLK) today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.41, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $187.28, representing a 62.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Splunk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and GAAP net loss of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $791 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Splunk Inc.engages in developing and marketing software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to monitor, investigate, analyze and act on data, irrespective of format or source, thereby helping them in operational decision making.

Read More on SPLK: