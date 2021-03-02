Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 26, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and MGM Growth Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.25, implying a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spirit Realty Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $129 million and net profit of $29.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $4.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. engages as a holding company and real estate investment fund. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.