Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) on March 16 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.70, close to its 52-week low of $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Realty Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $47.50.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $53.9 million.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. engages as a holding company and real estate investment fund. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.