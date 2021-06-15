Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spirit Airlines with a $43.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.77 and a one-year low of $14.65. Currently, Spirit Airlines has an average volume of 3.46M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.