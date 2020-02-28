Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.04, close to its 52-week low of $55.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 62.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Dynamics, Triumph Group, and Embraer SA.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $79.10, which is a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Spirit AeroSystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $177 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates its business through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.