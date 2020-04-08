Spire (SR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Spire (SR), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spire is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $81.40.

The company has a one-year high of $88.00 and a one-year low of $57.37. Currently, Spire has an average volume of 310.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SR in relation to earlier this year.

Spire Inc. operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc. a subsidiary engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. The company also engages in other businesses, including the transportation of liquid propane, real estate development, the compression of natural gas, financial investments in other enterprises, propane sales transactions, propane storage, and related services, and merchandise sales business. Spire was founded on October 1, 2001 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.