Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.29, close to its 52-week low of $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.48 and a one-year low of $8.74. Currently, Spero Therapeutics has an average volume of 78.08K.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206.