Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 48.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $24.00 average price target, a 135.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.