Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.89, close to its 52-week low of $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206.