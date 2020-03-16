Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.35, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 32.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $27.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.48 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, Spero Therapeutics has an average volume of 92.04K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206.