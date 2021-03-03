Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.2% and a 59.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $48.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.99 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.