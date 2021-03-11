Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 57.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, implying a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.24 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.39M.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.