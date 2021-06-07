Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 50.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $617M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.