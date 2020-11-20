SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on SpartanNash Co (SPTN) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SpartanNash Co with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.94 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, SpartanNash Co has an average volume of 521.8K.

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.