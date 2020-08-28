Spark Networks (LOV) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Spark Networks (LOV), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spark Networks with a $9.50 average price target, which is a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.39 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Spark Networks has an average volume of 89.5K.

Spark Networks SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the North America and International segment. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.