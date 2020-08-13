Spark Networks (LOV) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Spark Networks (LOV), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.47.

Anderson has an average return of 12.6% when recommending Spark Networks.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #704 out of 6892 analysts.

Spark Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25, which is a 141.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.65 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Spark Networks has an average volume of 81.88K.

Spark Networks SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the North America and International segment. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.