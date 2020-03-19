Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF), with a price target of NOK77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sparebanken Vest with a $6.79 average price target.

Based on Sparebanken Vest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.4 million.

Sparebanken Vest engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Market, Retail Market, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities. The company was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.