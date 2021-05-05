Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) on May 3 and set a price target of NOK97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sparebanken Vest with a $11.66 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.23 and a one-year low of $9.23. Currently, Sparebanken Vest has an average volume of 100.

Sparebanken Vest AS is a financial services company providing banking and financial services to private and corporate sectors. The bank through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of estate agency and home mortgages. Its services include offering bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and online banking facilities. The company operates through its Corporate Market, Retail Market and Treasury and Estate Agency Activities segments. Its operations are spread across Norway, in Hordaland, Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane counties.