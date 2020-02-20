Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF), with a price target of NOK77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Commerzbank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sparebanken Vest with a $8.31 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sparebanken Vest engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Market, Retail Market, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities. The company was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.