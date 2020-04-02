Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Lukesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Sparebanken Vest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.38.

Sparebanken Vest AS is a financial services company providing banking and financial services to private and corporate sectors. The bank through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of estate agency and home mortgages. Its services include offering bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and online banking facilities. The company operates through its Corporate Market, Retail Market and Treasury and Estate Agency Activities segments. Its operations are spread across Norway, in Hordaland, Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane counties.