SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF), with a price target of NOK78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.59.

The company has a one-year high of $11.61 and a one-year low of $5.40. Currently, SpareBank 1 SMN has an average volume of 280.

SpareBank 1 SMN is a regional bank offering retail and corporate banking services and principally operating in Norway. The bank is among the owners of the SpareBank 1 Alliance. A key element of the bank’s is to maintain a variety of office solutions in municipal and administrative centers where the bank’s customers are drawn. The bank is also making a push into digital banking channels via the Internet and mobile banking. The bank’s credit is heavily exposed to the real estate, construction, sea farming, agriculture, fisheries, shipbuilding, offshore, and retail industries, as well as the public and energy sectors. The bank’s income is split nearly evenly between net interest income and net fees and commission income.