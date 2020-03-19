SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Christine Brown- March 19, 2020, 3:04 AM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge with a $7.41 average price target.

Based on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.36 million.

Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge engages in the provision of financial services and solutions within the retail and corporate markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Sector, Corporate Sector, Leasing, Markets, and Other. The company was founded on July 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Tromso, Norway.

