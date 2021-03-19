SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) on March 17 and set a price target of NOK71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 83.5% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Helgeland Sparebank, Erste Group Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.34.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sparebanken Nord Norge operates as a savings bank. It offers a range of financial services including loans, savings, advice, insurance and pensions to personal and corporate customers. Sparebanken also offers credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.