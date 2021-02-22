SP Plus (SP) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on SP Plus (SP) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Icf International, and Sharps Compliance.

SP Plus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SP Plus’ market cap is currently $710.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.